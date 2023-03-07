Solon High School diver Dominic Roberto making splash at state, international level

SOLON, Ohio — Solon High School is home to a young diver who is making a name for himself around Northeast Ohio, the state and across the country—and Dominic Roberto is looking forward to diving head first into what is shaping up to be a very promising future in the sport.

Roberto has been diving for most of his life, finding the sport at a very young age.

"I used to do swim lessons when I was younger, maybe around like four or five, and then I tried out swimming. Wasn't really my thing," Roberto recalled. "And then my swim instructor was like, 'Yeah, you should try out diving with American Flyers.' And I tried it out and I loved it ever since."

Now 16, Roberto has been diving with clubs for the past 10 years, but three years ago he stepped foot in Solon High School and from his freshman year began setting records.

"He has been diving since he was six years old and I've been coaching him for about five years now with club and high school," said Solon diving head coach Taylor Epstein. "So it was no surprise when he started breaking records. It was, I think, huge for the team in general because it's been a few years since they've had a diver breaking all the records."

Roberto's name has joined the wall of swimming and diving athletes that have set school records—and he just keeps adding to his success the more he competes.

From the first year, Roberto has been a standout, winning the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Division I Boys Diving title his freshman and sophomore seasons. Then, just a few weeks ago, Roberto continued the streak.

"This is the medal from the state meet, I won states Feb. 21," Roberto said while holding up his OSHAA gold medal. "I thought it was amazing to go back there and just kind of defend my title again."

While Epstein isn't surprised by his success, the state tournament was an outing that was so dominant, it put the coach on notice too.

"His year has been exceptional. He actually has peaked a year earlier than I thought he would. So where he was this year at states, I thought he would for sure be there next year," Epstein gushed. "He beat his record from last year at States by 61 points, which is huge. That's an entire dive, for some people that can be two dives."

With three straight wins at the OHSAA state tournament, Roberto has a chance to make history next year by earning the first four-year sweep of the state title. Whether or not he's able to do that remains a story for next year, but until then, Roberto is keeping his eye on his future, committed to The Ohio State University, ready to make a splash (without making too much of one of course) here in the state and across the country.

"We have a USA diving season coming up this April, and that goes all the way through August. Hopefully, I'll be able to make it to Nationals again," Roberto said.

It's a feat his coach sees him achieving—and then some.

"I have a feeling he'll go to trials and hopefully the Olympics. He has that type of talent and potential," Epstein said.

