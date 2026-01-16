Squash in the Land brings world's top athletes in the sport to Northeast Ohio

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — It's a growing game that's gaining major traction around the world, including right in our backyard. Squash has long been popular internationally, and interest in the sport has been on the rise over recent years. In 2028, it is set to debut as an Olympic Sport during the Summer Games in Los Angeles. But first, the world's best players are competing in a major tournament in Northeast Ohio.

Squash in the Land is a 5-round Professional Squash Association Silver Tour tournament that features top 60-ranked squash players, men and women, from across the globe competing against each other for ranking points and prize money. This year, the tournament is being held at University Hospital's Drusinski Sports Medicine Institute in Beachwood, with early matches held at the Cleveland Racquet Club.

Set inside the fieldhouse of the training and medical facility, a court with clear glass walls sets the stage for the action. Horseshoe seating surrounds the court with VIP areas and nothing but views of the high-paced sport.

The tournament has been held in a number of different locations around Northeast Ohio over the years, and each one has highlighted the uniqueness of the area.

"I think what it says to the region in general is there's a lot of unique facilities that are hosting a lot of these things. So, beyond just the sports coming in, venues like this. We did it in Playhouse Square previously, the convention center, all that, there's just so much action going around downtown and in the suburbs to allow for events like this to come into place," said tournament director Alex Guthrie.

But the tournament has also highlighted the love of sports of all varieties here in Northeast Ohio, as some of the athletes can attest.

"The support we get at the matches, so many people come watch, which is, I'll be honest, kind of rare for a lot of the tournaments that I've played in. You look out the back glass, and there's no one there, and it's really sad. So to have a good squash community here that's growing and have a lot of juniors and just people who are excited about the sport is really great, especially leading up to the Olympics. I think there's some good momentum there and helping maybe keep people in the game or bring some more people in. So I think Cleveland, Ohio is doing pretty well with that," said Squash in the Land competitor Marina Stefanoni, the No. 24-ranked women's squash player in the world. "I was here last year. Everyone's super welcoming. A lot of kids come and watch the matches. They try to get everyone to sign their cards and [it's] just a super fun environment, so I love competing here."

With matches this weekend running through Sunday, when the finals begin at 2 p.m., this year's tournament is expected to be just as successful.

"Oh, it's incredible," said Squash in the Land competitor Hannah Craig, from Ireland. "This is my first time in Cleveland, and the atmosphere when I was playing last night was electric...very good sign for the sport in Cleveland."

