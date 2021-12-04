St. Edward Eagles win 70th state championship title in school history

CANTON, Ohio — Taking on Springfield in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I football state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Friday night, the St. Edward Eagles brought home some new hardware to add to their already wealthy collection.

The Eagles got on the board first with a 17-yard touchdown run from Danny Enovitch near the end of the first quarter, and with the successful extra point attempt from Dakota Jonke, St. Edward was up 7-0.

St. Edward ran up their lead with a safety on Springfield's next drive, taking them up 9-0. With the ball back in their possession, the Eagles drove down the field and took their lead to 16-0 after a 19-yard touchdown pass from Christian Ramos to Connor Goodall.

Springfield got on the board for the first time after pushing down the field and finding the end zone on a 9-yard rush from Te'Sean Smoot. A successful extra point made the score 16-7.

Back and forth drives and stops kept the score changeless until the end of the third quarter when the Eagles drove down the field in 14 plays, ending in a 9-yard rush from Enovitch, taking St. Edward's lead to 23-7.

Springfield scored once more on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Smoot to Anthony Brown, but a failed two-point conversion made the score 23-13. St. Edward held off Springfield for the remainder of the game and the Eagles took the win.

The victory marked St. Edward's first state title since 2018 and their 70th overall state championship in school history.

