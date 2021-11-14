St. Ignatius boys soccer team wins third straight state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The St. Ignatius boys soccer team are champions once again after defeating Centerville in the Division I Ohio High School Athletic Association State Championship Saturday.

Playing at Lower.com Field in Columbus, the home of the Crew, the No. 1 Wildcats set out to keep their title streak alive as they took on the No. 3 Elks.

With both teams goalless heading into the second half, things picked up with a goal scored by Josip Rimac with Luciano Pechota aiding with the assist. Up 1-0 the Wildcats held their lead through most of the second period until Centerville answered back with a shot to the top left of the goal by Colin Gottron.

Tied 1-1, the Wildcats and Elks battled it out in a sudden death overtime period until Nolan Spicer nailed a shot to the bottom right of the goal, assisted by Nathan Trickett, to give St. Ignatius a 2-1 lead and the win.

Saturday's victory marked St. Ignatius 11th boys soccer state championship in school history and the team's third straight title.

