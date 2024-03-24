St. Ignatius snags win over Delaware Hayes within the last 13 seconds, moving to OHSAA State Championship

Cleveland's St. Ignatius Boys' Basketball team took on the Delaware Hayes Pacers on Saturday in the Division I Final Four of the 2024 OHSAA Boys' Basketball Tournament.

Junior forward Damon Friery led the St. Ignatius Wildcats in a win over the Pacers, scoring 16 out of their 54 points. Junior guard Quinn Woidke scored 15 points for the team.

The Pacers weren't far behind the Wildcats, ending the game with 53 points; junior small forward Landon Vanderwarker led the scoring for the team with 21 points. Senior shooting guard and Ohio University commit Jesse Burris played a vital role as well, scoring 17 points.

During the first half, St. Ignatius dominated, leading with 31 points, and Delaware Hayes had 23.

The Pacers kicked into gear during the third quarter, taking the lead with 43 points heading into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter had fans on the edge of their seats as the teams stayed within just a few points of each other; the Wildcats started the quarter with 39 points and went on to score 15 more within the quarter.

The teams stayed neck and neck throughout the fourth quarter, and in the last 13 seconds, St. Ignatius' Quinn Woidke scored, pushing them into the lead before the game ended.

This was the Pacer's first time at state, and they maintained a 21-game winning streak throughout their 2024 season.

The Wildcats are on their eighth trip to state, and they will now face the winner of the Centerville-Whitmer game, who play at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The State Championship will take place on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in the University of Dayton Arena.