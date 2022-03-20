St. Vincent- St. Mary boy's basketball team earns DII state championship title

DAYTON, Ohio — The St. Vincent-St. Mary boys basketball team is bringing home some new hardware to add to their collection of accolades with their latest state championship win coming Sunday against Gilmour Academy.

The Fighting Irish beat the Lancers 63-35 inside the University of Dayton Arena in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II State Championship game.

Leading the way in scoring for St.V was senior Sencire Harris, who put up 17 points and shot 8-14 from the field while also helping control St. V's offensive dominance with his seven assists and lending a hand defensively with four rebounds and a block.

Senior Ramar Pryor notched 10 points of his own with six rebounds and a block, while junior Lance Hayes put up 11 points and six rebounds. Darius Stratford scored six with five rebounds to boot while junior Kevin Hamilton scored seven.

Sunday's win was the school's 10th state title, with their last coming just last year. Head coach Dru Joyce earned his seventh state title in his time with the program.

The win not only let the seniors like Harris and Pryor go out with a bang, it emphasized the dominance St. Vincent-St. Mary has had within high school hoops in Ohio for years.

