St. Vincent-St. Mary boys volleyball team headed to DII State Final in inaugural season

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — In their inaugural season, the St. Vincent-St. Mary boys volleyball team is headed to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state finals after defeating Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas Saturday evening.

The No. 1 Fighting Irish took on the Rockets inside Wittenberg University's Pam Evans Smith Arena in Springfield, Ohio as part of the state tournament.

St. Vincent-St. Mary took all three sets of their match with the Rockets, defeating them 25-23, 25-23, 25-15.

This is the first year that boys volleyball is competing as a sanctioned OHSAA sport, and the Fighting Irish will now head to the final game of the tournament with their eyes set on the first season having a championship ending.

St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-4) will face Columbus Columbus St. Francis DeSales (19-4) on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Wittenberg University.

