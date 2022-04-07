Luke Geog helps secure St. Ed's 7th state wrestling title in last 8 years

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward High School’s wrestling team recently took home the school’s seventh state wrestling title in the last eight years, and its 35th overall.

"There are so many brackets around and so many state champs and national champs and people who have just succeeded in this sport,” said senior Luke Geog, who sealed the Eagles’ team title in Columbus by taking home his first individual title in the 175-pound weight class.

"I just took it all in,” Luke said. “It was the last time competing in a St. Ed's singlet and I just cherished every moment. No matter win or lose, I was just going to have fun. That's my motto, have fun and score points."

He's now set to compete at the same place he won a state title, wrestling for the Buckeyes next year.

"Columbus is a special place for sports, Ohio State is a powerhouse in all sports,” Geog said. “Like here I came to a place that cherish sports, I want to do that at Ohio State too.”

He has hopes of one day working in the medical field.

"You know, go to med school and take that route,” he said. “So I want to be an orthopedic surgeon I think."

