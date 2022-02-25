Student Athlete of the Week: Bay Village soccer player Tessa Knapp

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Bay Village freshman Tessa Knapp is well on her way to a long career in soccer.

"My biggest accomplishment was probably making the U15 national pull this past January," Tessa said.

That team, made up of the best of the best in the country. Back here at home, Tessa was just four goals away this season from beating the Rockets single-season scoring record. And she would have done it...

"We had one game canceled, or else she would of had it," said Bay Village Soccer Coach Beth Gibson.

As for the sports future, the U.S. Women's National Soccer team recently settling a gender discrimination and equal pay lawsuit. The women's team now earning the same pay as their less successful male counterparts.

"There's been so much improvement, like each time, the players fight so hard for this equal pay, so I think it's awesome," Tessa said.

Helping set the state for a better future for aspiring stars like Tessa, who one day could very well play on the U.S. national team.

"My ultimate career top choice would be to become a professional soccer player," Tessa said. "I want to keep playing soccer as long as I'm possibly able to."

