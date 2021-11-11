Student Athlete of the Week: Buckeye junior Garrett Erne

MEDINA, Ohio — Garrett Erne is a true competitor on the field, but his efforts extend well beyond the pitch and showcase the kind of kid he really is.

A junior at Buckeye High School, Erne is a midfielder on the school's soccer team. He has impressed his coaches with his work on and off the field.

"I just think Garrett embodies everything we want to see in a Buck. He not only is intense and competitive on the field. But his service off the field is great. He gives back to the community," said Buckeye soccer head coach Andrew Coccia.

From helping the youth soccer program to serving as a dog handler and visiting a local nursing home to helping with community events at his church, Erne enjoys paying it forward in his community.

Erne even spends some of his free time participating in a program called Rakes and Runs, helping those in need.

"We would go around in a van and for certain elderly people who couldn't we would get rid of all the leaves," Erne said.

Amid all of his efforts off the field, as well as the hard work he puts in at practice and game days, Erne has also maintained a 3.0 GPA.

"He always seemed to have that drive. It rare to see someone that young spending so much time giving back to so many different programs," Coccia said. "He's a great model for our program on and off the field."

Erne said his reasoning for working so hard in his community is simple:

"To see everyone smile I guess, and meet new people," Erne said.

Nominate a Student Athlete of the Week here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.