Student Athlete of the Week: Kentson Bombers hockey center Troy Krahe

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Kentson Bombers hockey team is in the middle of a resurgence, skating their way through the season with the help of sophomore center Troy Krahe.

Krahe said that he draws inspiration from Connor McDavid of the Oilers and Sidney Crosby of the Penguins, two centers he's grown up watching—taking parts of their game and channeling it into his own.

Taking those lessons from two of hockey's best, Krahe leads the Bombers in every offensive category this season. At one point this season during a five-game stretch, Krahe notched 22 total points.

His coach, Tom Moores, credits Krahe's production to the team's success.

"Without him this year it's a total different season for sure," Moores said. "He has taken almost single-handedly this team, has brought them back up the level we are working towards."

But Krahe won't take all the credit, giving his linemates love too.

"Me and my linemates, we have been playing forever and we just had a bunch of time to form some chemistry, that really helps with how we have been able to succeed this year," Krahe said.

Krahe will look to continue his impressive performances as the Bombers take on Strongsville Friday in the Baron Cup semifinal, and then the winner of Solon and Orange in the Sectional Semifinal the week after.

