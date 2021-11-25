Student Athlete of the Week: Lutheran East's Rayshon Kennedy

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Over at Lutheran East High School, Rayshon Kennedy is leaving his mark on the football field and in the classroom.

Lutheran East Football Coach Desean Washington's gives high praise for Kennedy.

After you speak with Kennedy, you know exactly why.

"A sport is like a real-life scenario. You gotta put in effort to get what you want. If you don't put in the effort, you are not going to get what you want, you are going to get what they give you. And you don't want that, you want what you want," Kennedy said.

He uses the philosophy of succeeding and doing his best on the football field.

"I love running downhill, I love to embarrass people by running them over, that's what I love to do," he said.

Kennedy has his on the prize: college.

"School is pretty easy, grades have been sky high. Locking in and doing what I need to do to go to college," he said.

While Kennedy plays both football and basketball, his passion and hopefully his future is in football.

"It's about heart, it's about passion. If you don't have the heart or the passion to play this game, you are not going to succeed. You have to love it in order to keep playing it and that's what I hope to do."

It's Kennedy's will to be the best that sets him apart from everyone else.

"I said Rayshon the play is. You are at QB, we are going to hike you the ball and get in the end zone. That will to win drove him to get in the endzone. He literally broke five tackles to get into the end zone to propel us to a win," said Washington.

