Team USA holding practices at Cavaliers training facility ahead of NCAA Women's Final Four

Women's basketball is at the forefront in Cleveland this week with the NCAA Women's Final Four in town. However, it's not just college basketball that's in the spotlight.

The next level of women's basketball is being showcased this week in town ahead of the Final Four, which starts on Friday.

Team USA Basketball is holding practices at the Cleveland Cavaliers training facility this week.

"We know how important it is to go out there and bring home the gold, and it starts with practices like today in April," guard Diana Taurasi said.

Team USA knows how difficult the journey to the Final Four is, so it is special for them to be in Cleveland during the tournament.

"You definitely feel the energy when you get on the court; you feel it like, I mean, we're all playing right here, but I'm pretty sure every single one of us are thinking back to our NCAA runs that we all had," center Brittney Griner said.