USFL bringing semifinals, championship to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — The United States Football League returned to action in 2022 and this summer returns to the home of professional football.

Though a separate entity from the USFL that folded after three seasons in 1986, the league known most for its challenging of the NFL has announced it will play its biggest games at the Tom Benson Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

“We’re very excited. We’re honored to host the USFL playoffs,” Hall of Fame Resort President of Operations Mike Levy said.

Tom Benson Stadium will host the league’s inaugural two semi-final games on June 25, and the league’s championship on July 3.

“It wasn’t an accident that they brought July 3rd,” Levy said. “It’s a time to celebrate America’s birthday, but also America’s favorite sport of football.”

It’s certainly Northeast Ohio’s favorite sport–a big reason the Hall is expecting big crowds.

“Our expectation is as many people as possible,” Levy said. “We think that we’re going to have a nice reach. Once they find out what they’re going be in for when they come to these games, we feel the momentum is going to pick up and we’ll have some nice crowds out there.”

That momentum is fueled by a performance from country music singer Trace Adkins between the 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. semi-final kickoffs.

“The inaugural USFL playoffs is a big-time event, and that requires big-time talent,” USFL Vice President of Communications Darryn James said.

“My family is thrilled about the chance to go to Canton and be a part of this,” Adkins said. “I’ve been through the museum. I’ve been there at the field. It’s a great opportunity to go back again.”

Tickets for June 25 will gets fans into both semi-final games and Adkins’ performance. Those, and championship game tickets, can be purchased from the USFL’s website .

