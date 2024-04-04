What women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark had to say about her first visit to Cleveland

Caitlin Clark, the standout superstar playing for Iowa in the Women’s Basketball Final Four in Cleveland, had a few words about her first visit to The Land.

“I’ve never been to Cleveland before; it’s been awesome,” she said in a video clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the City of Cleveland from a news conference Thursday.

“I’ve never been to Cleveland before, it’s been awesome” 😀@CaitlinClark22 talks about her time in Cleveland so far and the team’s trip to the @rockhall! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/vQiEBcyQZL — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) April 4, 2024

“It was super cool, went to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last night. Think you could stay in there for a week and still have things to do,” she said. “Honestly it feels, low-key, like a bigger version of my hometown – Des Moines, Iowa, like, obviously, a bigger city.”

Clark, who, according to a Seton Hall Sports Poll, is the biggest name in college basketball—both men’s and women’s—has broken records and drawn record-breaking crowds during her time with the University of Iowa.

She and her fellow Hawkeyes will take on the University of Connecticut Huskies at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“I’m excited to play here, obviously, with LeBron James being the face of Cleveland and being able to play here when he first started his NBA career, that’s just super cool. More than anything, we’re just excited about the opportunity; we’re happy to be in Cleveland.”