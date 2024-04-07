How to watch South Carolina, Iowa to face off in NCAA Women's Basketball Championship

The University of South Carolina and the University of Iowa will be returning to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon for the championship.

You can watch the game on News 5 at 3 p.m.

South Carolina, North Carolina State, Iowa and UConn arrived in Cleveland this week to face off in the NCAA Final Four.

Friday night, South Carolina defeated North Carolina State University 78-59 and will now be moving forward.

Following that game, Iowa defeated UConn 71-69 in a down-to-the-wire game, securing their spot in the championship game.

RELATED: UConn will play Purdue in bid for repeat NCAA championship title