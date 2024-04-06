Watch Now
South Carolina, Iowa to face off in NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Sunday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News 5
Logo for the NCAA 2024 Women's Final Four in Cleveland
Posted at 11:38 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 23:38:49-04

After a night packed full of basketball, we now know who will play in the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship game on Sunday.

The University of South Carolina and the University of Iowa will be returning to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon for the championship

South Carolina, North Carolina State, Iowa and UConn arrived in Cleveland this week to face off in the NCAA Final Four.

Friday night, South Carolina defeated North Carolina State University 78-59 and will now be moving forward.

RELATED: South Carolina women stay perfect, surge past N.C. State 78-59 to reach NCAA title game

Following that game, Iowa defeated UConn 71-69 in a down-to-the-wire game, securing their spot in the championship game.

You can watch the championship game on News 5 this Sunday. Tip-off time is yet to be determined.

