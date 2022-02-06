Luge's new king: Germany's Johannes Ludwig wins Olympic gold

BEIJING — Johannes Ludwig let all his rivals know back in November that he would be the one to beat at the Beijing Olympics.

He was right.

Ludwig is the Olympic men’s champion for the first time.

That makes him the oldest to win that race’s gold medal at eight days shy of turning 36.

Ludwig finished four runs at the Yanqing Sliding Center in 3 minutes, 48.735 seconds.

That was 0.160 seconds ahead of Wolfgang Kindl of Austria and 0.951 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Dominik Fischnaller of Italy.