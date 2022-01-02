Watch
Meyers Taylor, Friedrich claim World Cup bobsled victories

Wong Maye-E/AP
Elena Taylor Meyers and Lauren Gibbs of the United States push off during the women's bobsled training run at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jan 02, 2022
SIGULDA, Latvia — Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. got her first World Cup women’s bobsled win in nearly three years.

She teamed with Lake Kwaza for the win.

The British sled driven by Mica McNeill and pushed by Adele Nicoll was second.

Canada’s team of Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski was third.

In the two-man race, Francesco Friedrich of Germany got back on the winning track.

He paired with Thorsten Margis for the win one day after Friedrich's 21-race World Cup winning streak came to a surprising end.

