Machine Gun Kelly offers Travis Kelce $500,000 to play for the Cleveland Browns

On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, a podcast hosted by brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, Clevelander and musician Machine Gun Kelly offered Travis $500,000 to play for the Cleveland Browns.

MGK called into the episode to ask Travis personally about his offer and even said he would match the half-a-million-dollar amount as a donation to his and Travis’s high schools.

“I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want, as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights,” MGK said during the podcast.

During the podcast, Travis told MGK that playing for the Browns was his dream.

“You know that was the original dream, dog; you know that was the dream,” Travis said during the podcast.

Travis, a Cleveland Heights native, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

At Cleveland Heights High School, he was a three-sport athlete and played as a quarterback before switching to a tight end when playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

“I’ll tell you what, man, that is an intriguing offer, it is an intriguing offer, because you know how much we love the East side of Cleveland, The Heights, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, you already know, brother,” Travis said during the podcast.

To sweeten the deal even more, MGK also offered everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from his restaurant, 27 Club Coffee.

“Come on home, Trav … come home, put these colors on and rock this city,” MGK said during the podcast.

However, it may not have been a good enough deal for Travis. During the podcast, he said he is pleased with Kansas.

“I’m not gonna lie, the situation is pretty good in Kansas City,” Travis said during the podcast.