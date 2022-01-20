NBA fines Kyrie Irving for response to Cavs fan heckling him on court

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association issued Brooklyn Nets and former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving a $25,000 fine for his response to a heckler during the Cavs-Nets game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Monday.

During the second quarter of the game, a fan was sitting near the court, yelling out to Irving. The video was recorded and posted online.

In the video, the fan can be heard heckling Irving numerous times, saying "Kyrie, you need LeBron?" among other things.

Irving can then be heard responding to the heckler, "Got y'all a championship and ************** still ungrateful."

On Thursday, the NBA announced Irving would receive a $25,000 fine for "directing obscene language toward a fan."

The Cavs ultimately won the matchup where the incident occurred, beating the Nets 114-107. While the arena wasn't very full due to the winter storm that had hit that day, the rowdy fans, including the heckler, still made their presence known.

RELATED: The weather outside was cold but the Cavs stayed hot against Nets

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.