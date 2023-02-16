Watch Now
NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace has Cuyahoga Community College jersey retired by school

NBA Hall of Famer got his start at Tri-C
NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace has Cuyahoga Community College jersey retired by school
Posted at 7:57 AM, Feb 16, 2023
CLEVELAND — NBA Hall of Famer and former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Ben Wallace has been honored with accolades stemming from his illustrious career. He added another—a very special honor—Wednesday evening when his jersey was retired by Cuyahoga Community College, where he got his start.

