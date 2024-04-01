New court installed, dimensions double-checked ahead of this weekend's Women's NCAA Final Four in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The installation of the new court for the NCAA Women's Final Four may have taken place over the weekend but the work leading up to it started last fall.

"Moves into a finishing phase as we call it, which is the sanding sealing, painting and curing,” said Kurt Kosmowski of Connor Sports, the court’s manufacturer. “That's actually about a two-month process and then the court is delivered and installed."

Connor Sports has been the official supplier of courts to NCAA March Madness since 2006.

They made the news Sunday when a discrepancy was discovered regarding one of their courts' use at the Regional Finals in Portland.

Prior to the Elite 8 matchup between Texas and North Carolina State, it was discovered that the line on one side of the court was about six inches further back.

The decision was made by the coaches to play Sunday's game but Zach Riberdy of Connor Sports told News 5 the issue was addressed before Monday night's matchup between UConn and USC.

"The problem was taken care of overnight, as soon as the games concluded yesterday. We had technicians on site, they handled everything that needed to be handled,” Riberdy said.

As a result, Riberdy said the Cleveland court was also given the once over.

"Yeah we were here late last night into the wee hours, making sure measurements for lines, everything was accurate."

Cleveland last hosted the Women's Final Four in 2007, but since then, a whole new Cleveland has emerged.

A new convention center and new hotels, yes, but David Gilbert, President & CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, said there are also plenty of new spaces to hold events around the games.

"So many people in different organizations that want to host different events, private events, dozens of them and there's places to hold all of them,” Gilbert said. “And that just adds to the excitement and adds to quite frankly the impact in our community."

It was one of the draws in choosing Cleveland said the NCAA Director of Women’s Basketball Amy Reis.

Space to offer fans who can't get into the game a taste of the experience.

"Oh my goodness there's a plethora of opportunities and in particular what's so wonderful is there all free,” Reis said.

From Tourney Town, the fan festival that opens at the Huntington Convention Center Thursday at 3 p.m. and runs through Sunday, to the open practice Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to the Final Four Bounce parade on Sunday for kids 18 and under.

"You win a free t-shirt and a basketball and you get to dribble across the streets of Downtown Cleveland and enjoy all of the festivities that the weekend will bring,” she said.

