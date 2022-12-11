Next Man Up: Browns AGM Glenn Cook teaches himself keyboard, enjoys grits and eggs and is a family man

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, there's a twist.

Get to know Browns Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook. While he's not on the field, he's responsible for the guys who are, helping Andrew Berry assemble the roster and maintain the organization. Cook has made a name for himself around the league and has drawn interest from organizations in elevating him to general manager where he'll run a team of his own.

Until that moment comes, Cook has enjoyed living in Cleveland, spending his time as a family man with his wife and kids—but also finding a little time for hobbies of his own, like watching Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" or teaching himself songs on the keyboard—or maybe even cooking up some grits and eggs.

Watch the episode below:

Next Man Up: Browns AGM Glenn Cook is an always-learning family man

