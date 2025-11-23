Next Man Up: Browns C Luke Wypler loves Ohio football, was in juggling club, and is a chess enthusiast

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know center Luke Wypler. The former Ohio State Buckeye has spent the better half of a decade playing football in Ohio. After being selected by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft, he's learned that the passion from fans extends across the state.

While he works and awaits his opportunity to make an impact on the offensive line, he also takes time to enjoy things off the football field.

From tiring out his dog, Thor, to dusting off the chessboard to fostering a long-held passion for juggling, Wypler has plenty of interests and talents aside from football.

Get to know him in the player above.