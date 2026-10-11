Next Man Up: Browns CB Toriano Pride Jr. learns from his favorite player while enjoying art, R&B off the field

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about... yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters — their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know Browns rookie cornerback Toriano Pride Jr.

Pride joined the Browns this summer after being claimed via waivers from the Buffalo Bills, and now gets to learn alongside his favorite corner in the league, Denzel Ward.

But off the field, Pride enjoys relaxing and etching a doodle in his spare time and listening to some hip-hop and R&B.

Get to know him more in the player above.