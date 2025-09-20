Next Man Up: Browns DE Cam Thomas talks game day baked potatoes, Fergie and beating Myles Garrett to the QB

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know defensive end Cam Thomas.

Thomas brought his impact in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, splitting a sack with Myles Garrett, who he says the rest of the defense is in a constant race to the quarterback with.

Off the field, he's a guy who likes to relax at home. Whether he's building Star Wars Lego kits or just hanging out with his fiancée Emily and dog Jackie, he enjoys some chill downtime.

But don't get it wrong, he can live life on the edge, too. From spearfishing to jamming to Fergie...and scarfing down baked potatoes before he hits the field, there's a lot you might not know about Thomas.

Get to know the defensive end in the player above.