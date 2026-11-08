Next Man Up: Browns DE Logan Fano loves Pokémon, cinema and having his brother as a teammate

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters — their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know Browns defensive end, Logan Fano.

Logan signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent rookie this spring, joining his brother Spencer, whom the Browns drafted in the first round.

The two brothers have more in common than just their love of football. The two are both passionate Pokémon fans, but Logan also enjoys critiquing movies with his wife and is a big-time boy band connoisseur

Get to know him more in the player above.