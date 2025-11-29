Next Man Up: Browns DT Sam Kamara is a Crocs-loving, car guy who is ready to step up at any moment

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know defensive tackle Sam Kamara, who has been on the Browns' practice squad since 2022. Kamara played in 11 games last season, notching 15 tackles and a tackle for loss. This season, he's been elevated to the active roster a number of times, always ready to go if the Browns call his number.

Kamara doesn't view himself as a "practice squad player," but instead said, "I just look at myself as an extension of the roster."

But off the field, Kamara is a Crocs collector, always looking for the most unique pairs of the foam-based, holey shoes. He also enjoys working under the hood of his car, building out the engine himself.

Get to know him more in the player above.