Next Man Up: Browns DT Siaki Ika loves his family, streaming shows, and being artist 'Jack Fi$h'

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know Browns' rookie defensive tackle Siaki Ika, who loves bringing the energy on the field and was happy to recently make his NFL debut with the Browns.

But off the field, Ika enjoys spending time with his family, watching shows on just about every streaming service—and making music under his artist name, Jack Fi$h.

