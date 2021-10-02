CLEVELAND — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about ... yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters, their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know fullback Johnny Stanton, who has played quarterback, tight end and even linebacker before settling into the role of fullback for the Browns.

But he's not just versatile on the field, his well-roundedness extends off the field as a self-proclaimed nerd with some interesting hobbies.

Watch below:

Next Man Up: Browns FB Johnny Stanton is a versatile football player with a nerdy side

