Next Man Up: Browns G Teven Jenkins enjoys cooking out on the grill and practicing his bird call

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know Browns guard Teven Jenkins. Jenkins joined the Browns as a free agent this offseason. He's been in a backup role since, but after a change in game plan, Jenkins entered a rotation at right guard, now starting following an injury on the line.

Off the field, Jenkins is a mellow guy who enjoys cooking out on the grill, playing some video games and practicing a bird call he's been hearing since he was a kid.

Get to know him more in the player above.