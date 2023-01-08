Next Man Up: Browns LB Reggie Ragland is a kid at heart with a passion for travel, cooking and having fun

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland who signed with the Browns at the beginning of December and has seen an increased role in the past few weeks as other linebackers have been lost to injury.

Off the field, Ragland is a self-proclaimed kid at heart and a "teddy bear" who loves to travel to far away destinations, cook up a meal inspired by his mother, or bounce between some Travis Tritt and Rod Wave on his playlist. Oh, and he says he's "6'2", tons of fun, I like Kool-Aid and Honey Buns."

