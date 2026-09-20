Next Man Up: Browns OL Austin Barber is all football but does enjoy a day on the golf course

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know the Browns' third-round pick in this year's draft, offensive lineman Austin Barber.

Barber is all football all the time. He was inspired by his older brother to pursue the sport and has never looked back. Now, playing in the NFL, he stepped into a starting role for the Browns in the season opener and played so well that he's moving forward as the starting right guard.

But when he's not playing, practicing, or studying the playbook, you can find Barber out on the golf course or perhaps jamming to some house music.

You can watch the full episode in the player above.