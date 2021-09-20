CLEVELAND — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about ... yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters, their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know rookie offensive lineman and Toledo native James Hudson, who was the Browns' fourth round pick out of Cincinnati in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has quite the football resume, even beating Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in a high school state championship.

Hudson is putting in extra work every day to make sure he's ready when the Browns call on him, and he's had a pretty good mentor helping him along the way—Browns legend Joe Thomas.

Next Man Up: Browns OL James Hudson learning from the best, getting tips from Joe Thomas

