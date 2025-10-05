Next Man Up: Browns RB Dylan Sampson is also a country-loving guitarist who enjoys Tupac and One Tree Hill

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know rookie running back Dylan Sampson.

On the field, Sampson has shown flashes of strength in the passing game in addition to the run game. He plans to give his ball anytime he's on the field, whether the ball is in his hands or not.

But off the field, Sampson enjoys spending time with the people closest to him, having jam sessions on the guitar, and watching a wide range of movies and shows, from "Juice," starring late-rap icon Tupac Shakur, to the early 2000s teen drama One Tree Hill.

Get to know him more in the player above.