Next Man Up: Browns rookie DE Alex Wright plays woodwinds, loves R&B and is ready for bigger role

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know the Browns' rookie defensive end Alex Wright, who finds himself in a bigger role as Myles Garrett rests after a serious car crash and Jadeveon Clowney works to get back to 100% following an ankle injury.

Wright calls himself "random," boasting a wide variety of talents and interests away from the football field, including playing numerous instruments and relaxing to some Alicia Keys.

Watch below:

Next Man Up: rookie DE Alex Wright

