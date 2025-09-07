Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Next Man Up: Browns rookie LB Carson Schwesinger enjoys Pirates of the Caribbean, juggling and family

Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet.
Next Man Up: Who is Browns rookie LB Carson Schwesinger off the field?
Carson Schwesinger
BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know the Browns' second-round pick in this year's draft, linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Starting as a walk-on at UCLA, Schwesinger worked his way into a reserve role before becoming a starter last season, where he was widely regarded as one of the best linebackers in the nation. After just a few plays in rookie minicamp, it became clear Schwesinger had the potential to be an impact player.

RELATED: Browns rookie LB Carson Schwesinger sees 'opportunity' for strong and immediate impact in Cleveland

But what gets Schwesinger fired up to take the field? Sometimes it's the soundtrack to a popular swashbuckler series surrounding "Jack Sparrow." Sometimes, it's an early-2000s pop song by British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield. It's always for the love of the game.

Get to know Schweisnger and his many talents and interests off the field in the player above.

