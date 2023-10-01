Next Man Up: Browns rookie T Dawand Jones loves his turtles, watching Cleveland sports and working hard

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know rookie tackle Dawand Jones, who has found himself in a starting role on the offensive line after an early season injury.

When he's not studying the playbook or at the facilities, Jones can be found taking care of his pet turtles, relaxing by the lake and taking in some other Cleveland sports.

