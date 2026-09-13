Next Man Up: Browns S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren loves bowling and is ready to backflip for a pick-6

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

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This week, get to know the Browns' second-round pick in this year's draft, safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Better known around the team as "Eman," the Browns rookie is looking to make an impact in the secondary, perhaps even hitting a special celebration should he notch a pick-six this season.

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But off the field, McNeil-Warren enjoys hitting the lanes with his pro-bowling spin, playing NBA 2K, and a good seafood boil.

You can watch the episode in the player above.