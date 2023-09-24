Watch Now
Next Man Up: Browns S Juan Thornhill hopes to be a fan favorite while chasing championship in Cleveland

Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."
Posted at 12:11 PM, Sep 24, 2023
This week get to know safety Juan Thornhill, an off-season acquisition with championship experience who is hoping to become a fan favorite in Cleveland.

Off the field, he's a "country boy" who loves the outdoors and getting inked.

