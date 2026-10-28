Next Man Up: Browns S Zion Washington enjoys a mix of Drake and Lana Del Rey and everyone calls him 'Zoog'

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this edition, meet Browns safety Zion Washington.

Washington, whom the Browns signed as an undrafted free agent in April, has been playing football since he was a little boy. Now in the NFL and on the Browns' practice squad, he works every day as he waits for his number to be called.

But off the field, Washington enjoys checking out new food spots in Cleveland, listening to a mix of Drake and Lana Del Rey and, oh, you can call him "Zoog."

Get to know him more in the player above.