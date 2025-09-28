Next Man Up: Browns T Cornelius Lucas likes his early 2000s flicks and helps teach kids to swim

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas. The 12-year NFL veteran has stepped up this season when his number's been called, with injuries facing the offensive line. This isn't new to him.

Lucas was born to be an athlete with the wingspan he owns, which isn't just good for blocking defenders, but gives him what he calls his hidden talent. When he's not on the field, you can find him spending time with his family, shopping, or. watching an early 2000s movie (he gives his top five).

In the offseasons, you might also find Lucas giving back to the community in a unique way. After a tragic drowning accident involving his father, Lucas has now made it his mission to help people, especially the youth, learn to swim—creating his Laps with Luc program, he hopes to bring to Cleveland now that he's here.

