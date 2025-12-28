Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Next Man Up: Browns TE Blake Whiteheart has surprise Northeast Ohio ties and has some alt-rock on the playlist

Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet.
BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know Browns tight end Blake Whiteheart, who has stepped up for the team on both offense and special teams.

Off the field, Whiteheart has some unexpected ties to Northeast Ohio that aren't Browns-related, has a knack for juggling, and enjoys some alternative rock on the playlist from time to time.

Get to know him more in the player above.

