Next Man Up: Browns TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden enjoys blocking defenders and playing the drums

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters — their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know Browns tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden.

Mitchell-Paden began his NFL career with the Browns and is now back on the practice squad, elevated for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans and ready to help the offense, particularly with his passion for blocking.

But when he's not playing football, you can find him doing yoga, bowling and, most often, playing the drums.

Get to know him more in the player above.