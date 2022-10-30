Next Man Up: Browns WR David Bell sang in church choir, says flats over drums, won't forget first-grade TD

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know rookie wide receiver David Bell, who stood out in training camp after dropping just a single pass—an accomplishment he hopes to build on as the regular season continues.

Bell fell in love with football at a young age and will always remember the touchdown he scored in first grade, loved singing in his church choir and appreciates the support from Cleveland fans even when the team is in a slump. Oh, and he's a flats over drums kind of guy.

Watch the episode below:

Next Man Up: David Bell will always remember the TD he scored in 1st grade

