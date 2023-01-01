Next Man Up: Browns WR Daylen Baldwin loves gospel music, gun ranges and good meals

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week get to know Browns rookie wide receiver Daylen Baldwin who signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan. In the game against the Baltimore Ravens, Baldwin heard his number called and made an immediate impact with some crucial catches.

But off the field, Baldwin enjoys listening to gospel music, spending time at the gun range and enjoying a good home-cooked meal.

