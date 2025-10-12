Next Man Up: Browns WR Gage Larvadain is a new dog dad who likes hooping and hanging with his fellow rookies

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know rookie wide receiver Gage Larvadain.

The undrafted free agent impressed this summer and earned a spot on the 53-man roster. He said that's just the beginning of his story and he's ready to make an impact whenever his number's called.

But off the field, Larvadain spends his time taking care of his new, and very large, puppy and hanging out with his fellow rookies while anxiously waiting for the first snow of the year.

Get to know him in the player above.