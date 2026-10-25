Next Man Up: Browns WR Jimmy Horn Jr. enjoys a day fishing on the lake and making music in the studio

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this edition, get to know Browns wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Horn was signed to the practice squad in September. He's staying ready for his number to be called while reuniting with his former Colorado teammate, Shedeur Sanders.

But off the field, he enjoys relaxing at home, finding new fishing spots and making music.

Get to know him more in the player above.