Next Man Up: Browns WR Kaden Davis is a dog-dad bowler they call 'White Lightning'

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know wide receiver Kaden Davis. Davis, who grew up a multi-sport athlete, joined the Browns in 2024 and has spent this season on the practice squad after a strong summer and preseason. Davis was signed this week from the practice squad to the active roster and is looking forward to making an impact on the offense and special teams should they call on him.

But off the field, he's a dad (and a dog dad) who enjoys golf, bowling and worship music. He has some tight bonds on the roster, and if you hear special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone call for him around the facility, you'd hear the nickname "White Lightning."

Get to know Davis more in the player above.